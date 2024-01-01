Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan soup in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve vegan soup

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup ( can’t be made vegan)$15.50
Choices of noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and crushed roasted PEANUTS 🌶️
***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread & Creamy Tomato Soup (VEGAN Option Available)$14.00
cheddar cheese on local country bread, soup topped with créme fraîche & spicy caramel pepitas (contains almond milk) 14
vegan option with vegan grilled cheese 16
More about Kardinal Hall

Map

