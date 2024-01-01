Vegan soup in Charlottesville
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup ( can’t be made vegan)
|$15.50
Choices of noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and crushed roasted PEANUTS 🌶️
***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Cheesy Bread & Creamy Tomato Soup (VEGAN Option Available)
|$14.00
cheddar cheese on local country bread, soup topped with créme fraîche & spicy caramel pepitas (contains almond milk) 14
vegan option with vegan grilled cheese 16