Bulgogi in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bulgogi

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar image

 

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Plate$21.00
Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in sweet soy and grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)
Bulgogi Stew$16.00
Marinated thin sliced ribeye beef with mixed vegetables and glass noodles in a sweet soy sauce broth, served with rice and daily banchan.
More about MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Umma's

200 Water Street West, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Sandwich$9.00
Local, grass-fed Korean barbecue beef bulgogi, napa kimchi, white tiger sauce, and American cheese on a Martin's roll.
Bulgogi Bowl$11.00
Local, grass-fed korean barbecue beef with jangjorim (soybrisket sauce) and a farm egg.
More about Umma's

