Bulgogi in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve bulgogi
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Bulgogi Beef Plate
|$21.00
Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in sweet soy and grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)
|Bulgogi Stew
|$16.00
Marinated thin sliced ribeye beef with mixed vegetables and glass noodles in a sweet soy sauce broth, served with rice and daily banchan.
Umma's
200 Water Street West, Charlottesville
|Bulgogi Sandwich
|$9.00
Local, grass-fed Korean barbecue beef bulgogi, napa kimchi, white tiger sauce, and American cheese on a Martin's roll.
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$11.00
Local, grass-fed korean barbecue beef with jangjorim (soybrisket sauce) and a farm egg.