Wontons in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve wontons
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Ground shrimp wrapped in wonton paper, in chicken broth w/cabbage, topped w/scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic. **Contains sesame oil**
More about Botanical Fare
Botanical Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
|Wonton Nachos
|$8.00
wontons, miso cashew cheese, white beans, avocado, purple cabbage, pickled onions, jalapeno, cilantro.
More about Chimm St
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Ground spiced shrimp wrapped in wonton paper, in a vegan broth w/cabbage, topped w/scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic.