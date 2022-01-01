Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve wontons

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$6.00
Ground shrimp wrapped in wonton paper, in chicken broth w/cabbage, topped w/scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic. **Contains sesame oil**
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Item pic

 

Botanical Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Nachos$8.00
wontons, miso cashew cheese, white beans, avocado, purple cabbage, pickled onions, jalapeno, cilantro.
More about Botanical Fare
4c9773e0-cfaf-4526-b055-703f2fb3e078 image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton Soup$6.00
Ground spiced shrimp wrapped in wonton paper, in a vegan broth w/cabbage, topped w/scallion, cilantro, & fried garlic.
More about Chimm St
Item pic

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S4 Wonton Soup (16oz)$4.50
House ground chicken and pork, hand wrapped in wonton and served in our own chicken broth. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

