Rice soup in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve rice soup
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Caldo de Res (Latino Beef Soup) & Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)
|$14.00
A staple in many Latino cultures, this soup is so hearty filled with thick chunks of beef, carrots, daikon. Served alongside our Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)
|Rice Soup (Great for Kids!)
|$7.00
Jasmine rice in our house chicken broth, your choice of chicken, fried tofu, or [+2] shrimp, and topped with fried garlic, scallion, and cilantro.