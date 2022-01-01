Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve rice soup

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Caldo de Res (Latino Beef Soup) & Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)$14.00
A staple in many Latino cultures, this soup is so hearty filled with thick chunks of beef, carrots, daikon. Served alongside our Arroz Amarillo (Yellow Rice)
Rice Soup (Great for Kids!)$7.00
Jasmine rice in our house chicken broth, your choice of chicken, fried tofu, or [+2] shrimp, and topped with fried garlic, scallion, and cilantro.
Item pic

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
S3 Kao Tom (Rice Soup) (GF) (16oz)$4.50
Jasmine rice and ginger in a housemade chicken broth garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
