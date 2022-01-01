Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fruit salad in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Fruit Salad
Charlottesville restaurants that serve fruit salad
Timberwood Tap House - 5th St. Station
245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Side Fruit Salad
$3.00
More about Timberwood Tap House - 5th St. Station
Timberwood Grill - Forest Lakes
3111 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Side Fruit Salad
$4.00
More about Timberwood Grill - Forest Lakes
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville
Chicken Sandwiches
Waffles
Panang Curry
Curry
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
Roti
Chicken Salad
Garlic Parmesan
More near Charlottesville to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(283 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(861 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston