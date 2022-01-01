Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve fruit salad

Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House - 5th St. Station

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Fruit Salad$3.00
More about Timberwood Tap House - 5th St. Station
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Grill - Forest Lakes

3111 Worth Crossing, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Fruit Salad$4.00
More about Timberwood Grill - Forest Lakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Panang Curry

Curry

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Roti

Chicken Salad

Garlic Parmesan

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (861 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston