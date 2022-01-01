Fish tacos in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve fish tacos
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Allagash Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Three homemade corn tortillas with beer-battered fresh catfish, chopped green & purple cabbage, chipotle ranch, & house tomatillo salsa
Timberwood Tap House
245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville
|Fish Tacos
|$16.40
breaded and fried cod, pasilla negra sauce, cucumber onion salsa, cilantro leaf, cilantro lime ranch & cabbage in grilled flour tortillas, served with chips pico de gallo and mexi rice
|Fish Tacos
|$13.50
breaded and fried cod, pasilla negra sauce, cucumber onion salsa, cilantro leaf, cilantro lime ranch & cabbage in grilled flour tortillas, served with chips and pico de gallo.