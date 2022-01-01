Fish tacos in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Allagash Fish Tacos$12.00
Three homemade corn tortillas with beer-battered fresh catfish, chopped green & purple cabbage, chipotle ranch, & house tomatillo salsa
More about Beer Run
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.40
breaded and fried cod, pasilla negra sauce, cucumber onion salsa, cilantro leaf, cilantro lime ranch & cabbage in grilled flour tortillas, served with chips pico de gallo and mexi rice
Fish Tacos$13.50
breaded and fried cod, pasilla negra sauce, cucumber onion salsa, cilantro leaf, cilantro lime ranch & cabbage in grilled flour tortillas, served with chips and pico de gallo.
More about Timberwood Tap House

