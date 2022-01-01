Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99
Grilled chicken glazed with BBQ over garlic and EVOO sauce topped with bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with BBQ sauce and parsley.
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.99
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.99
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
F - Teriyaki Chicken Pizza$15.00
White sauce, house cheese, teriyaki chicken, grilled pineapple, red onion, cherry and banana peppers
Item pic

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Mambo Chicken Pizza$22.00
Mambo hot sauce, chicken, onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese, garnished with cilantro.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
roasted chicken, bbq sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, cilantro, and red onion.
LG chicken pesto pizza^$19.00
Pesto Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Spinach, Salt, Canola Oil, Water.
Mona Lisa Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
LG Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza$20.00
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni,
Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
Small Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza$10.50
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni,
Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
