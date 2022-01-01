Chicken pizza in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.99
Grilled chicken glazed with BBQ over garlic and EVOO sauce topped with bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with BBQ sauce and parsley.
|LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.99
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
|SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.99
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
More about Fry's Spring Station
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|F - Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
White sauce, house cheese, teriyaki chicken, grilled pineapple, red onion, cherry and banana peppers
More about matchbox
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|LG Mambo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
Mambo hot sauce, chicken, onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese, garnished with cilantro.
|LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
roasted chicken, bbq sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, cilantro, and red onion.
|LG chicken pesto pizza^
|$19.00
Pesto Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Spinach, Salt, Canola Oil, Water.
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|LG Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza
|$20.00
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni,
Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
|Small Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza
|$10.50
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni,
Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce