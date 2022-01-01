Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Honey chicken in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Honey Chicken
Charlottesville restaurants that serve honey chicken
Bang! Restaurant
213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken
$9.00
More about Bang! Restaurant
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(1429 reviews)
Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Legs
$8.00
4 crispy-fried chicken legs tossed in hot honey
More about Beer Run
