Honey chicken in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve honey chicken

Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken$9.00
More about Bang! Restaurant
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Legs$8.00
4 crispy-fried chicken legs tossed in hot honey
More about Beer Run

