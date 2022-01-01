Cheese pizza in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about matchbox
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|LG cheese pizza^
|$15.00
Pizza Sauce Ingredients:
Oil olive, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, crushed can tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, black pepper, salt.
Zesty tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|SM Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend and house herbs
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$9.99
|LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
|$12.99