Pad see in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve pad see

Pad See Ew (Thin Noodles Only) image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Eaw$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Pad See Eaw - D image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Eaw - D$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
More about Monsoon Siam
N2 Pad See Ew image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
N2 Pad See Ew$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with wide noodles, egg, chinese and american broccoli, in a semi-sweet sauce.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

