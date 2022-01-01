Pad see in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pad see
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Pad See Ew
|$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, stir-fried in our special Chimm sauce.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Pad See Eaw
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
More about Monsoon Siam
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Pad See Eaw - D
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.