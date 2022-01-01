Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Triple chocolate cake in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve triple chocolate cake

Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake Slice$7.50
More about Cashew
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$3.95
More about Herman's Soul Food & Catering

