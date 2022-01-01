Waffles in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve waffles
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Hatcher Dairy buttermilk waffles, maple syrup. Served with fresh berries or home fries.
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$5.00
|Rosé Waffles
|$13.00
Rosé soaked strawberry buttermilk waffles, rosé syrup, whipped cream. Served with fresh berries or home fries.
More about The Daily Ration
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Single Waffle
|$3.50
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
|Kid's Waffle Breakfast
|$7.50