Waffles in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve waffles

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Hatcher Dairy buttermilk waffles, maple syrup. Served with fresh berries or home fries.
Buttermilk Waffle$5.00
Rosé Waffles$13.00
Rosé soaked strawberry buttermilk waffles, rosé syrup, whipped cream. Served with fresh berries or home fries.
The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Waffle$3.50
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Kid's Waffle Breakfast$7.50
FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$14.49
Chicken & Waffles$14.49
Chicken & Waffles$14.49
