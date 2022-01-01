French fries in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve french fries
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Sea-Salted French Fries
|$5.00
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|French Fries
|$7.00
Hand Cut Idaho Russet Potatoes*, Sea Salt (V).
Rain Thai bistro
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga
|Side French Fries
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|French Fries
|$2.49