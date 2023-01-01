Thai fried rice in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
Made In Asia - 7302 Hancock Village Dr
7302 Hancock Village Dr, Chesterfield
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$14.50
fried rice with eggs, fresh Thai Basil
leaves, bell peppers & string beans.
More about Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road
Capital Thai - 14818 Hull Street Road
14818 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield
|R3 Thai Chili Paste Fried Rice-D
|$14.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with homemade chili paste sauce, onion, mushroom, carrot, and fresh basil leaves.
|R1 Thai Fried Rice-D
|$14.95
Choice of Meat, or Veggies, stir-fried rice with, tomatoes, onions, green onion, and egg