Egg sandwiches in
Lincoln Park
/
Chicago
/
Lincoln Park
/
Egg Sandwiches
Lincoln Park restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Egg Sandwich
$10.00
Add your choice of ingredients to egg sandwich, includes a breakfast side
More about Frances' Brunchery
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
Avg 4
(66 reviews)
Egg Sandwich, Ham
$7.75
Egg Sandwich, Mushroom
$7.75
More about Herb & Alchemy
