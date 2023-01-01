Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Lincoln Park

Go
Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$13.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers, bleu cheese dressing, pita bread, tortilla chips
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza - Chicago

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta. Served with carrots, cucumbers, and pita for dippin'
More about Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
Item pic

 

Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$8.95
homemade hummus served with pita bread and veggies
Hummus Platter$0.00
homemade hummus served with pita bread and veggies
More about Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln Park

Tacos

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Lox

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Kale Salad

Bisque

Map

More near Lincoln Park to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston