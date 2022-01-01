Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Village restaurants you'll love

Little Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try Little Village restaurants

Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant image

 

Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant

2147 S California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Vista Burrito 14' flour tortilla$9.55
Big burrito on a 14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
Taco$3.80
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, onion and cilantro.
Torta$9.99
Toasted bread filled with beans, sour cream, protein of choice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and avocado. Accompanied with seasoned fries
More about Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Slice$7.25
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Factory Sampler Platter$11.95
Toasted ravioli, mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese wedges, onion rings and boneless chicken wings, served over a bed of factory fries.
Pepperoni Slice$6.75
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
More about Slice Factory
Restaurant banner

 

V Live

2501 S Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about V Live
