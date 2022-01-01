Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Wicker Park
/
Chicago
/
Wicker Park
/
Cake
Wicker Park restaurants that serve cake
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(1466 reviews)
Chocolate Sprinkled Cake
$3.25
Plain Cake
$2.25
Chocolate Cake
$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Jamaican Rum Cake
$11.00
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Wicker Park
Chili
Avocado Toast
Burritos
Avocado Salad
Nachos
Sweet Potato Fries
Caesar Salad
Tacos
More near Wicker Park to explore
Near West Side
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Logan Square
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
South Loop
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bucktown
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Portage Park
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Albany Park
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston