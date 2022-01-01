Chico pizza restaurants you'll love
The Commons
2412 Park Ave, Chico
|Popular items
|Basic Pepperoni
|$17.00
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
|Special Pepperoni
|$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, basil, balsamic reduction, and garlic
|CBR
|$20.00
Garlic white sauce, cheese, Porter Braised Chicken, jalapeno bacon, chives, and marinated tomatoes
Mad Dash Pizza
2391 Cohasset Road, Chico
|Popular items
|Large
|$2.09
32 oz drink
|Salad
|$4.29
Spring Mix Greens, French Style Croutons, Tomatoes, either Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing.
|Mad Maui
|$7.79
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple