Chico pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Chico

The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

2412 Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basic Pepperoni$17.00
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
Special Pepperoni$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, basil, balsamic reduction, and garlic
CBR$20.00
Garlic white sauce, cheese, Porter Braised Chicken, jalapeno bacon, chives, and marinated tomatoes
More about The Commons
Mad Dash Pizza image

 

Mad Dash Pizza

2391 Cohasset Road, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large$2.09
32 oz drink
Salad$4.29
Spring Mix Greens, French Style Croutons, Tomatoes, either Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing.
Mad Maui$7.79
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
More about Mad Dash Pizza
Tackle Box Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tackle Box Bar & Grill

379 E Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.2 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Pc Chicken Nuggets$6.99
More about Tackle Box Bar & Grill

