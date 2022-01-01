Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve chili

Burger Hut Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Hut Burgers

2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO

Avg 4.5 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Bowl$4.89
A bowl of our favorite Chili Con Carne with Cheese
More about Burger Hut Burgers
The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Our tri tip chili over our seasoned fries with sharp cheddar, sour cream and onions
Chili Relleno Burger$17.00
Fresh ground beef, topped with queso fresco, a battered and fried Anaheim chili, fried chili pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch
Chili Cup$5.00
topped with sour cream, cheese & onions
More about The Foodie Cafe
Burger Hut Burgers image

 

Burger Hut Burgers

3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Chili Cheese Fry$5.99
Single Portion Chili Cheese Fries for 1
Chili Bowl$4.89
A bowl of our favorite Chili Con Carne with Cheese
More about Burger Hut Burgers

