Chili in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS
Burger Hut Burgers
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO
|Chili Bowl
|$4.89
A bowl of our favorite Chili Con Carne with Cheese
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Our tri tip chili over our seasoned fries with sharp cheddar, sour cream and onions
|Chili Relleno Burger
|$17.00
Fresh ground beef, topped with queso fresco, a battered and fried Anaheim chili, fried chili pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch
|Chili Cup
|$5.00
topped with sour cream, cheese & onions