Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Chico
/
Chico
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chico restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
HAMBURGERS
Burger Hut Burgers
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO
Avg 4.5
(1811 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
Sweet Street Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Burger Hut Burgers
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
Avg 4.7
(80 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about Stoble Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Chico
Miso Soup
Hibiscus Tea
Chicken Pizza
Naan
Sweet Potato Fries
Chai Lattes
Vegan Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
More near Chico to explore
Redding
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Oroville
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Grass Valley
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Colfax
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston