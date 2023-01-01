Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve bisque

The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270

855 East Ave Ste 270, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque$5.49
Gluten Free
Allergens:
Dairy
Onion
garlic
Peppers
More about The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosemary Ham & Cheese with Tomato Bisque$18.00
Framani ham, hazy mustard butter creamy brie , aged goat cheese on house made 23 year sourdough brioche paied with a cup of to mate bisque
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Meat, Nightshades, Soy
Tomato Bisque Soup$15.00
Creamy housemade tomato bisque, fried basil leaf, toasted cotija, garlic parmesan croutons | Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Dairy, Nightshade
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

