Bisque in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve bisque
More about The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270
The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270
855 East Ave Ste 270, Chico
|Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque
|$5.49
Gluten Free
Allergens:
Dairy
Onion
garlic
Peppers
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Rosemary Ham & Cheese with Tomato Bisque
|$18.00
Framani ham, hazy mustard butter creamy brie , aged goat cheese on house made 23 year sourdough brioche paied with a cup of to mate bisque
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Meat, Nightshades, Soy
|Tomato Bisque Soup
|$15.00
Creamy housemade tomato bisque, fried basil leaf, toasted cotija, garlic parmesan croutons | Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Dairy, Nightshade