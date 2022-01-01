Mac and cheese in
Chico restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Parkside Tap House
115 3rd Street, Chico
Avg 3.6
(307 reviews)
Lobster Mac N Cheese
$21.00
Knuckle & Claw Lobster, Smoked Gouda, Gruyere Bechamel, Chili Flakes, Garlic, Thick-cut Sourdough with Parmesan Crust.
More about Parkside Tap House
The Banshee
134 West 2nd Street, Chico
No reviews yet
Mac & Cheese
$13.00
More about The Banshee
