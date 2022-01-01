Cookies in Chula Vista

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Novo Brazil image

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blue Sour+Corvo+Cookie+Ipanema$15.00
More about Novo Brazil
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grater Grilled Cheese

2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie$2.50
Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Chula Vista

1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Butter Blended Latte$6.75
16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Cookie Butter Latte$4.99
Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.
Cookie Butter Milkshake$7.85
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
More about Cafe 86- Chula Vista

