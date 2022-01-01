Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Chula Vista

Go
Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Chula Vista restaurants that serve nachos

The Rambler Motel image

 

The Rambler Motel - 225 Bay Blvd.

225 Bay Blvd., Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos and Cheese$8.00
More about The Rambler Motel - 225 Bay Blvd.
Item pic

 

Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake - 871 Showroom pl ste-102

871 Showroom Pl Ste#102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites (served w/ Mustard and Nacho Cheese)$10.00
Simple Nachos w/option to add Protein (Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos)$14.00
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, black beans, homemade Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, jalapeños. Add a protein for an additional charge.
More about Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake - 871 Showroom pl ste-102

Browse other tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Carne Asada

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Maki

Fried Pickles

Ceviche

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

California Rolls

Map

More near Chula Vista to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston