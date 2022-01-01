Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Anderson Township

Anderson Township restaurants
Anderson Township restaurants that serve bread pudding

Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown

6623 Main St, Newtown

Bread Pudding$10.00
Our delicious house-made Bread Pudding. Flavor changes weekly. Check with Server or restaurant for today’s flavor
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille - Anderson

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.95
Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.
