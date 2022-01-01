Bread pudding in Anderson Township
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Our delicious house-made Bread Pudding. Flavor changes weekly. Check with Server or restaurant for today’s flavor
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille - Anderson
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.95
Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.