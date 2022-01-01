Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium - At The Banks

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium - At The Banks

