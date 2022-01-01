Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Cincinnati
/
Downtown
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Asian Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Taste of Belgium - At The Banks
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.50
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium - At The Banks
