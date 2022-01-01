Hyde Park bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Hyde Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Hyde Park

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Side Goetta$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
Californian$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
Tall Stacks$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
More about Red Feather Larder
Mesa Loca image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mesa Loca

2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
Mesa Margarita$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
ELOTE$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
More about Mesa Loca
Map

More near Hyde Park to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston