Hyde Park bars & lounges you'll love

More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
|Side Goetta
|$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
More about Red Feather Larder
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
|Californian
|$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
|Tall Stacks
|$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
More about Mesa Loca
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mesa Loca
2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
|Mesa Margarita
|$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
|ELOTE
|$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime