Pies in Northside

Enjoy a 20" New York-style pizza pie. We make fresh dough daily and all our sauces from scratch, so you know it's done right. Choose between cheese, pepperoni, or veggie-of-the-day. A rotating selection of seasonal veggies vary by the day, so check our website or call us to find out!

Our Bianca is a white (no sauce) pie with Veggies of the Day

