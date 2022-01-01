Chili in Walnut Hills
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Green Chili Cheesy Chowder (V/GF)
|$13.00
Cheesy, potatoey, lots of peppers and chilis make a great combination with just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: oil, onion, green peppers, garlic, cheese, potato, vegetable base, salt and pepper, mild hatch chili sauce, ancho chili powder
Allergens: soy, dairy
|Beef Chili (DF)
|$13.00
Does chili have beans? It's a great debate! This chili does not have beans, just plenty of meaty goodness!
Ingredients: beef, onion, tomato, tomato paste, chipotle pepper, prime rib seasoning, garlic
Allergens: garlic
|Firehouse Chili (DF)
|$13.00
Meaty ground beef, tomato, onion, spices, done! This simple, delicious recipe has just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: ground beef, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro, chili powder, cumin, beef base
Allergens: soy, gluten