Chili in Walnut Hills

Walnut Hills restaurants
Toast

Walnut Hills restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Cheesy Chowder (V/GF)$13.00
Cheesy, potatoey, lots of peppers and chilis make a great combination with just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: oil, onion, green peppers, garlic, cheese, potato, vegetable base, salt and pepper, mild hatch chili sauce, ancho chili powder
Allergens: soy, dairy
Beef Chili (DF)$13.00
Does chili have beans? It's a great debate! This chili does not have beans, just plenty of meaty goodness!
Ingredients: beef, onion, tomato, tomato paste, chipotle pepper, prime rib seasoning, garlic
Allergens: garlic
Firehouse Chili (DF)$13.00
Meaty ground beef, tomato, onion, spices, done! This simple, delicious recipe has just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: ground beef, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro, chili powder, cumin, beef base
Allergens: soy, gluten
More about La Soupe
Hilltop image

PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Heyday

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$8.00
More about Heyday

