Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Clarkston

Go
Clarkston restaurants
Toast

Clarkston restaurants that serve lasagna

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe image

 

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe

5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Lasagna Dinner For 1$15.99
Baked Lasagna Dinner For 2$23.99
More about Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
Banner pic

 

Bologna Trattoria

7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lasagna large$35.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 2-3)
Meat Lasagna small$23.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 1)
More about Bologna Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Clarkston

Tiramisu

Cannolis

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Clarkston to explore

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston