Lasagna in Clarkston
Clarkston restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown
|Baked Lasagna Dinner For 1
|$15.99
|Baked Lasagna Dinner For 2
|$23.99
More about Bologna Trattoria
Bologna Trattoria
7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston
|Meat Lasagna large
|$35.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 2-3)
|Meat Lasagna small
|$23.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 1)