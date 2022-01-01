Chicken salad in Clearwater
Clearwater restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Clear Sky on Cleveland
418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Sunset Grill Clearwater
2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater
|Sunset Chicken Salad
|$15.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, crunch rice noodles, walnuts, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, croutons
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
lettuce & tomato
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
Remy's Cafe
1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$8.00
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$7.95
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread. Served with Chips & Pickle.
Louis Pappas Marketplace
2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips