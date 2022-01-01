Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Clearwater

Clearwater restaurants
Clearwater restaurants that serve chicken salad

Clear Sky on Cleveland image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Clear Sky on Cleveland

418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (1808 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
More about Clear Sky on Cleveland
Sunset Grill Clearwater image

 

Sunset Grill Clearwater

2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunset Chicken Salad$15.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, crunch rice noodles, walnuts, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, croutons
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
lettuce & tomato
More about Sunset Grill Clearwater
Remy's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Remy's Cafe

1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$8.00
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$7.95
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread. Served with Chips & Pickle.
More about Remy's Cafe
3ac96fef-b9be-4c10-a2c0-4e9c3920ae3f image

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Chicken Salad Melt$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace

