Fajitas in Clifton
Clifton restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Fortaleza
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
|Fajitas (New)
|$16.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
|Combination Fajitas (New)
|$20.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.