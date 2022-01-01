Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve fajitas

Main pic

 

Lakeview Bagel

78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.95
More about Lakeview Bagel
Fajitas (New) image

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas (New)$16.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
Combination Fajitas (New)$20.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
More about La Fortaleza

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton

Enchiladas

French Fries

Home Fries

Mac And Cheese

Carne Asada

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Map

More near Clifton to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston