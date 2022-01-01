Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken wraps in
Cockeysville
/
Cockeysville
/
Crispy Chicken Wraps
Cockeysville restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
All About Lunch
10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
$8.59
More about All About Lunch
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bruno's Pizza
10709 York Road, Cockeysville
Avg 4.7
(281 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Wrap
$8.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing on a flour tortilla
More about Bruno's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Cockeysville
Salad Wrap
Spaghetti
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Jalapeno Poppers
Garden Salad
Chicken Pizza
Cheesy Bread
More near Cockeysville to explore
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fallston
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston