Grilled chicken in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Long Doggers
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Madison’s Grilled Chicken
|$6.29
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro