Tomato soup in College Park

College Park restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Hall-CP image

 

The Hall-CP

4656 Hotel Drive, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
More about The Hall-CP
The Board and Brew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.4 (2429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.50
Tomato, basil, onion, garlic and cream served with croutons
More about The Board and Brew

