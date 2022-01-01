Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
College Park
/
College Park
/
Tomato Soup
College Park restaurants that serve tomato soup
The Hall-CP
4656 Hotel Drive, College Park
No reviews yet
The Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
$12.00
More about The Hall-CP
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Board and Brew
8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park
Avg 4.4
(2429 reviews)
Creamy Tomato Soup
$5.50
Tomato, basil, onion, garlic and cream served with croutons
More about The Board and Brew
