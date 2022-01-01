Flautas in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve flautas
Masfajitas-College Station
2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station
|Flauta Dinner
|$10.49
Two hand rolled chicken and cheese crispy flautas, served with a side of queso sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
|Flauta
|$4.99
|Fajita & Flautas
|$16.49
Two hand rolled chicken flautas & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.