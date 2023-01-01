Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Collegeville

Go
Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Captain's Market

430 W Main St, Trappe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clams Casino Tray$28.99
Tray of 15
White Clam Sauce$0.00
(Gluten Free) Our wild caught ocean clams lightly sautéed in a creamy clam sauce and seasoned to perfection with just a touch of white wine. Great served over a bed of linguine.
Fresh Top Neck Clams$0.00
(Gluten Free) 50 Count Bag. These are the size you usually see stuffed and are about the size of a 50 cent piece.
Select a Gourmet Butter to add some amazing flavor to your clams.
More about Captain's Market
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
Detroit Clams Casino$23.99
Detroit Clam Pie$23.99
Brick cheese, garlic, chopped clams, diced plum tomatoes, fresh basil
& lemon garnished
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

Browse other tasty dishes in Collegeville

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

French Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Steak Subs

Chili Dogs

Map

More near Collegeville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston