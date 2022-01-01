Grits in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve grits
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Cheddar Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
House grits, grilled shrimp, veggie chili, confit tomato, bacon, frisée
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|CRISPY GRITS AND CAPONATA
|$7.00
Luchals
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|(GF) Southern Shrimp & Grit Bowl
|$15.00
Buttery grits served with grilled or fried shrimp and sausage
|(Gf) Side Of Grits
|$4.00