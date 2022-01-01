Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve grits

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Cheddar Grits$5.00
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits$5.00
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
House grits, grilled shrimp, veggie chili, confit tomato, bacon, frisée
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs image

 

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY GRITS AND CAPONATA$7.00
More about Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Shrimp and Grits Platter (GF) image

 

Luchals

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(GF) Southern Shrimp & Grit Bowl$15.00
Buttery grits served with grilled or fried shrimp and sausage
(Gf) Side Of Grits$4.00
More about Luchals
Streetcar520 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Streetcar520

520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits + Creole$4.50
More about Streetcar520

