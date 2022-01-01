Gnocchi in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Columbia restaurants that serve gnocchi

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Caprese$16.95
Potato dumplings sautéed with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes & basil in your choice of garlic oil or marinara
L Gnocchi Caprese$11.95
Potato dumplings sautéed with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes & basil in your choice of garlic oil or marinara
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parisian Gnocchi
More about The Turn House
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Pomodoro$14.00
Pomodoro Sauce, Basil Powder
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company

