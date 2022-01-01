Gnocchi in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Gnocchi Caprese
|$16.95
Potato dumplings sautéed with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes & basil in your choice of garlic oil or marinara
|L Gnocchi Caprese
|$11.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Parisian Gnocchi