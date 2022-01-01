Omelettes in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve omelettes
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Chicken Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
|Oaxaca Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
|Western Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Bacon & Cheddar Omelette
|$16.00
Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.
|Greek Omelette
|$16.00
Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.