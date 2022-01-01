Fish and chips in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Periodic's version of this isle dish.. 70% beer, 30% rice flour. Yes, rice flour. This gives it a strong beer flavor with a very light, crispy batter. W.K. Kellogg couldn't have done it better. Delicious 8oz Cod, battered and lightly fried with a house crafted tamari remoulade and a side of Fries
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Fish and Chips
|$18.50
Two Ale-battered Haddock fillets. Served with thick cut English-style chips, Fuji apple slaw and a side of remoulade.