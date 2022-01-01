Fish and chips in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fish and chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Periodic's version of this isle dish.. 70% beer, 30% rice flour. Yes, rice flour. This gives it a strong beer flavor with a very light, crispy batter. W.K. Kellogg couldn't have done it better. Delicious 8oz Cod, battered and lightly fried with a house crafted tamari remoulade and a side of Fries
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$18.50
Two Ale-battered Haddock fillets. Served with thick cut English-style chips, Fuji apple slaw and a side of remoulade.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
Chips and Fish image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Fish$24.00
Wild Alaskan cod, farmhouse saison beer batter, home made beer salt, tartar sauce, served with crispy fries
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

French Fries

Nachos

Cake

Cornbread

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tikka

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston