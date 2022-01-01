Naan in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve naan

Maiwand Kabob image

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Bread (Naan)$1.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Chutney Restaurant image

 

Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
(soft white flour bread stuffed with garlic)
NAAN$4.00
(soft white flour bread)
More about Chutney Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Pasta

Cookies

Chicken Tikka

Pretzels

Crab Cakes

Pies

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston