Naan in Columbia

Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
Avg 4.5
(3141 reviews)
Tandoori Bread (Naan)
$1.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Chutney Restaurant
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
No reviews yet
GARLIC NAAN
$5.00
(soft white flour bread stuffed with garlic)
NAAN
$4.00
(soft white flour bread)
More about Chutney Restaurant
