Filet mignon in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve filet mignon

BÖRO KABOB image

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo #1 Beef Soltani (Barg Filet Mignon & Kobideh Kabob)$28.99
Combination of Barg Kabob and beef koobideh kabob
Combo #2 Chicken Soltani (Barg Filet Mignon & Chicken Kabob)$28.99
Combination of Barg Kabob and Chicken kabob
Barg Filet Mignon Kabob (برگ کباب)$23.99
Filet mignon charbroiled over open flame. Served with Served with Masto-Khiyar and pita bread.
More about BÖRO KABOB
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Peppercorn Filet Mignon$53.00
8 oz. Center Cut Filet topped with Black Peppercorns and Cabernet Reduction, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus
Filet Mignon$46.00
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled 7oz Filet Mignon$41.00
Ricotta Cavatelli, Grilled Asparagus Pistou, Rhubarb Demi, Trumpet Mushrooms
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company

