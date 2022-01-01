Filet mignon in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve filet mignon
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Combo #1 Beef Soltani (Barg Filet Mignon & Kobideh Kabob)
|$28.99
Combination of Barg Kabob and beef koobideh kabob
|Combo #2 Chicken Soltani (Barg Filet Mignon & Chicken Kabob)
|$28.99
Combination of Barg Kabob and Chicken kabob
|Barg Filet Mignon Kabob (برگ کباب)
|$23.99
Filet mignon charbroiled over open flame. Served with Served with Masto-Khiyar and pita bread.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Peppercorn Filet Mignon
|$53.00
8 oz. Center Cut Filet topped with Black Peppercorns and Cabernet Reduction, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus
|Filet Mignon
|$46.00