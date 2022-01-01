Cheese fries in Columbia
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$7.00
Cheddar cheese on fresh brioche bread, grilled and melted to perfection! Served with fries or substitute fresh veggies for $2.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Beer Cheese & Fries
|$8.00
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Beef Brisket Melt with Cheddar Cheese & Sauteed Onions served with French Fries and A small Bottled Water or Canned Soda
|$7.95
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia
|Fried Mac N Cheese
|$9.99
Homemade creamy macaroni, cheddar and bacon