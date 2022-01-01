Cobb salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with: chicken | tomatoes | bacon | hard boiled egg | blue cheese crumbles | avocado | Served with your choice of dressing
Pairs with our "TableRita" cocktail