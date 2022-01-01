Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve pear salad

Po Boy Jim Columbia

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B, Columbia

Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
Fresh mixed greens, chopped pear walnuts, tamales, and blue cheese crumble served with vinegeratte.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
Roasted Pear Salad$15.99
House greens, roasted pear, grilled chicken, roasted beets, miso citrus vinaigrette, orange segments, candied pecan, blue cheese
