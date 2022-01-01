Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve reuben

Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
King Reuben$14.50
Shaved first cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on toasted rye bread.
THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Not Your Average Reuben$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Reuben$16.00
duck confit, sauerkraut, gruyere, 1000 island dressing, griddled rye bread
