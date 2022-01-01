Reuben in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve reuben
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|King Reuben
|$14.50
Shaved first cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on toasted rye bread.
THB Bagelry & Deli
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia
|Not Your Average Reuben
|$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread