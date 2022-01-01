Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve mussels

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$10.95
Your choice of oreganato, marinara, white wine, fra diavolo sauce or plain steamed
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Mussel Toast$3.00
Sherry Cream Mussels$16.00
Sauteed in Shallots, Garlic, and Sherry Cream Sauce. Served with Grilled Crostini
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef's Mussels of the Day$16.99
1 lb. of mussels with Chef's sauce of the day.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Mussels$16.00
bacon, leeks, champagne cream, garlic, grilled bread
More about The Food Market Columbia
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Basil Mussels$16.00
Pound of Maine mussels, lemongrass, lime leaves, green thai chili, coconut basil broth, fish sauce, baguette
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prince Edward Island Mussels$14.00
Saffron Chorizo Broth, Baguette
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company

