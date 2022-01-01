Mussels in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Mussels
|$10.95
Your choice of oreganato, marinara, white wine, fra diavolo sauce or plain steamed
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Mussel Toast
|$3.00
|Sherry Cream Mussels
|$16.00
Sauteed in Shallots, Garlic, and Sherry Cream Sauce. Served with Grilled Crostini
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Chef's Mussels of the Day
|$16.99
1 lb. of mussels with Chef's sauce of the day.
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Pan Roasted Mussels
|$16.00
bacon, leeks, champagne cream, garlic, grilled bread
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Coconut Basil Mussels
|$16.00
Pound of Maine mussels, lemongrass, lime leaves, green thai chili, coconut basil broth, fish sauce, baguette