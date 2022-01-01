Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese
& Caesar dressing
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Busboys and Poets
Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$12.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breasts, hearts of romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing inside a flour tortilla.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.15
Grilled or Fried Spicy Buffalo Chicken with your choice of fixings. Served Chilled.
More about Cafe Services
The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Mustard Chicken Wrap$16.00
fried leeks, lettuce, tomato, bacon, brie, dijon, whole wheat wrap
More about The Food Market Columbia
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$12.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

