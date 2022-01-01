Chicken wraps in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese
& Caesar dressing
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap
|$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Maiwand Kabob
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breasts, hearts of romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing inside a flour tortilla.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.15
Grilled or Fried Spicy Buffalo Chicken with your choice of fixings. Served Chilled.
More about The Food Market Columbia
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Cranberry Mustard Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
fried leeks, lettuce, tomato, bacon, brie, dijon, whole wheat wrap